Ighalo deal shows how far behind Manchester United are from Liverpool, Man City – Hasselbaink

The former Premier League star believes the signing of the Nigerian forward from China shows how far the Red Devils have fallen behind

Former and forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said Odion Ighalo’s move to Old Trafford highlights the difference between and Premier League rivals and .

The Red Devils completed a late loan move for Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day as they strengthened their attacking options after losing Marcus Rashford to injury.

Prior to the deal, the Nigerian forward was in Shanghai with the rest of his teammates preparing for their AFC opener after scoring 10 goals in 17 league appearances last year.

Surprised by the move, Hasselbaink said Ighalo was neither United’s number one nor number two transfer target in January, but he believes the 2019 top scorer rode his luck to the Theatre of Dreams.

"He must be the luckiest man! Going to , being away from Europe nobody seeing him for two and a half years since he was at and then getting a loan move at United," the ex- striker told SkySports.

"Wow. That doesn't happen!

"It says how far behind United are from Liverpool, Manchester City and even Chelsea. They have got a big job ahead.

"They needed somebody in. I think he was not their number one and I would be surprised if he was their number two or three as well.

"He is getting an opportunity and he will definitely get minutes and we will see if he can do it."

The former Watford attacker is back in , and he arrived in Manchester on Sunday ahead of his formal unveiling by the Red Devils.