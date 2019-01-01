IFA secretary Utpal Ganguly steps down from his post

After serving the Bengal FA for 12 years as secretary, Utpal Ganguly calls it a day….

Indian Football Association (IFA) secretary Utpal Ganguly has resigned from his post on Monday citing personal reasons. Ganguly leaves his position after serving the parent body of Bengal football on three terms for a span of 12 years.

Speaking about his decision, Utpal Ganguly said, “I was thinking of resigning from the post for a long time now. I want someone new from the next generation to come and take responsibility. I don’t know if anyone has already filed nomination.

“I am 74 now and I don’t I think I will be able to continue till the age of 78. I have already informed the other officials of IFA about my decision.”

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IFA will be held on June 29 and the new secretary will be appointed after that. The frontrunners to take over the position are Biswarup Dey and Joydeep Mukherjee.

Biswarup Dey, who had served as the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), is a strong candidate to take over Ganguly’s post. His nearest rival Joydeep Mukherjee is also a well-known figure in Kolkata Maidan. Mukherjee is a former assistant secretary of the IFA.

Utpal Ganguly also confirmed that the Calcutta Football League (CFL) will begin in the last week of July and will be concluded by August. The IFA Shield will be conducted in November and December this year.