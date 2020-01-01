'If you cannot get a sponsor surrender league to FKF' - Dawo tells KPL

The federation secured sponsorship for its affiliated competitions and the retired footballer feels they are the right people to run the league

Former striker Peter Dawo has praised the Football Federation (FKF) for securing sponsorship deals for the leagues they run.

In a short time, the FKF, OdiBets and Betway entered into a sponsorship deal for leagues that fall under the federation, a move which has attracted praise for the former Kenya international.

Betting firm Betway will sponsor the 2020 edition of the FKF to a tune of Ksh45 million while OdiBets entered into a Shs127 million partnership deal for three years with the football governing body.

“Betway has done the best thing to sponsor our domestic competition when we are experiencing such difficulties. Nick Mwendwa [FKF president] should also be congratulated for trying the best way of bringing sponsors back to our football,” Dawo told Goal.

“FKF has been steadfast in their pursuit of sponsors and the fact they managed to bring OdiBets and Betika onboard means they harbour interest of developing football in Kenya.

“Players will benefit a lot from this sponsorship and when the key units of football get motivated then it only means one thing; football will resume its nature of competitiveness.”

Dawo further stated Kenya Premier League Limited, the board that runs the top-tier, should pull up their socks and get a sponsor too and if they find that task hard, he says they should let the FKF take charge of the league.

“The challenge is now upon the to try as much as possible and bring at least one sponsor to save our top league," he added.

The most important thing in modern football is partnership and sponsorship and if KPL cannot get one they now need to surrender the league to FKF."

The retired striker further expressed his dismay following walkovers by now relegated and Sugar over the financial turmoil at the club.

“Football need to grow in Kenya and we do not need to see teams giving walkovers anymore," Dawo concluded.

The only way to make Kenyan football interesting like before is to take care of the welfare of players and that is not possible if they are not paid.”