'If we had a transfer ban, I would still be happy at Chelsea' - Tuchel not desperate for summer overhaul

The Blues boss addressed possible summer signings with his club entering the final weeks of the season

Though Chelsea have been linked with Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero and a host of defensive talent in recent weeks, Thomas Tuchel insists that he won't push for a major summer overhaul.

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the Blues manager in January, after which the Blues managed to achieve a record-breaking 14 game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Even though that run has given Chelsea a chance at silverware and to finish in the top four again, some thoughts have already turned to the summer transfer window. However, Tuchel has urged caution ahead of the summer market opening.

What was said?

"Honestly, if we have a transfer ban tomorrow, I would be a happy coach next season," Tuchel told reporters. "So we can push this team to the next limit and level, like we do. But I have ideas, of course, I have ideas how to improve this team maybe.

"It's very, very difficult because, first of all, we have a very strong group with a strong bond, which means that we need excellent characters. That is the most important thing because we have top guys in the dressing room, and I will not allow anybody to ruin that and have a bad influence in there.

"It's not like a puzzle where you take out a piece and put the next piece in. This is a complex situation, every transfer market. So I’m absolutely calm at the moment because of course, we have some ideas, some profiles, maybe which we think we could add to this group to make maybe even a bit more competitive, more options.

"It's another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players?

"Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to? So the situation is not clear and so for me, it's best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head."

What about the contract situations of Chelsea's current players?

The Blues have looked at signing defenders like Bayern Munich duo David Alaba and Niklas Sule, with uncertainty around the contract situations of several of their own players on the backline.

Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all have contracts expiring in the next 15 months. In Silva's case, his deal expires in three months but the club have an option for another year.

The 36-year-old Brazilian's recent thigh injury hasn't changed Tuchel's opinion about activating the option in the coming months.

"He does not have to prove anything to me," he added. "I know him. He was my captain in Paris and he is an outstanding professional player. The first on the training pitch, the last to go. He takes care at home. I know what he is doing to be fit.

"His age doesn't play the biggest role in my judgement because he could be easily 28 or 29. He takes a lot of care that he can play on this kind of level. I think it was very brave to take this step at the end of his career, to take a step towards Chelsea at this stage of the career when some players take it a little easier.

"Once he gives the green light, you can be absolutely sure as a manager that it is a green light. He is ready for tomorrow and I expect nothing less than a top performance."

