'If they could get Messi that'd be great!' - Liverpool don't need to sign anyone in January, says Barnes

A former Red doesn't think that Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen his squad when the transfer market reopens

do not need to bring in any new signings in January, according to John Barnes, who insists that Jurgen Klopp already has enough strength in depth at his disposal.

The Reds have enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2019-20 campaign, storming clear at the top of the Premier League while also progressing in Europe.

Klopp's men are eight points clear of Leicester in the English top flight, having won 15 of their opening 16 fixtures, with reigning champions already 14 points off the pace.

A 2-0 win in Austria against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday ensured that Liverpool will be in the hat for Monday's last 16 Champions League draw , with trophies across all competitions still very much up for grabs.

Liverpool have been tipped to end a 30-year wait for domestic glory come May, with a home clash against up next on Saturday.

With Joel Matip and Fabinho currently sidelined through injury, rumours of a new centre-back arriving at Anfield in the new year have been swirling recently, but Klopp has already ruled out adding to his defensive ranks.

Liverpool are also being strongly linked with a number of high-profile attackers, including 's Jadon Sancho and Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, with less than three weeks remaining until the transfer market reopens.

Club legend Barnes has joked that talisman Lionel Messi would be an ideal signing, but thinks that realistically, Liverpool have no reason to splash the cash in January.

“No one, what’s the point in Liverpool signing anyone? If they could get Messi that would be great, but we have a good squad," Barnes told BonusCodeBets .

"There’s no one who we could sign in to the first eleven to make us better, we have enough squad players but I’m very happy with the way it is.”

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have been firing on all cylinders at the start of the season, with 20 goals recorded in total between them in the Premier League.

When pressed on who has been Liverpool's standout performer in recent months, Barnes said: "Mane has been our most consistent player but as a whole, it’s been a real team effort.

"Look at Origi, came in against and did what he did. Salah and Firmino, this is the best Liverpool team in terms of unity. Once we had Gerrard and Suarez, I feel then we had better players, but the current side perform better as a team. If I had to choose one stand out player, it would be Mane."

The Reds will be looking to extend their 33-game unbeaten run in the top-flight when they host Watford this weekend, with some experts suggesting that they could end up emulating 's 2003-04 'Invincibles' if they continue on their current trajectory.

Barnes added on the difficulty of achieving such a feat: “Of course, it’s possible but I don’t expect them to, it’s so hard in the Premier League now.

"They’d have to go to Manchester City and not lose, and not lose. It is a possibility, but I doubt it, it’s so difficult now in the Premier League. “