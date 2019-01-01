'If Solskjaer gets Man Utd job I’ll be pleased' - Lindelof happy under current manager

The centre-back has been one of the Red Devils' most consistent performers this season and is enjoying playing under the Norwegian

defender Victor Lindelof has said he will be pleased if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is given the manager's job on a permanent basis.

The 46-year-old took charge in December on a temporary basis and has impressed so much in his first few months that many expect him to be given the job full-time.

So far, from his 19 matches in charge, United have won 14, drawn two and lost just three. The Red Devils have also turned around their Premier League campaign and trail in fourth place by just two points, while Solskjaer’s men have secured passage to the quarter-final stage of the .

It is unsurprising, therefore, that Lindelof hopes the United boss is still in place at Old Trafford next season.

“If he gets the job, I will be pleased,” the Swede told Sky Sports .

"It's not my job to decide in the end, but, of course, I'm very happy with the things that he has done since he's arrived. I have nothing bad to say about him.

"He's a legend of the club, so he knows everything about being here as a player, so when he speaks to you, you always listen. He knows what he's talking about because he has been through it all. That's also a very good thing to have

“He’s been amazing since he arrived and he came here with a big smile on his face and I think that was important for all of the players.

"He spoke to me and told me to do the things that I'm good at, to show my abilities and to express myself on the pitch. That was very nice to hear.”

Lindelof has extra reasons to celebrate this week after becoming a father for the first time. The 24-year-old missed ’s qualifiers against Romania and Norway to be with his partner, but he is expected to return to the United team for Saturday’s visit of .

After that, the Red Devils face a tricky trip to Molineux to take on a Wolves side who beat them 2-1 in the FA Cup prior to the international break, and then they welcome to Old Trafford in the Champions League.