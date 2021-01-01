'If he's craving medals, he has to go' - Kane must leave Tottenham to win major titles, says Defoe

The former Spurs star doesn't think the striker will be able to achieve his silverware ambitions in north London

Harry Kane must leave Tottenham to win major titles, according to Jermain Defoe.

Kane is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in European football, but he is still waiting to get his hands on his first piece of silverware after 12 years on Tottenham's books.

Spurs are in real danger of finishing their latest campaign empty-handed once again, with Defoe of the opinion that the 27-year-old will have to seek a new challenge away from north London in order to fulfil his trophy ambitions.

What's been said?

“You have to win and bring silverware, otherwise it’s not good enough," the former Tottenham frontman, who is currently playing in Scotland with Rangers, told talkSPORT.

"When you actually achieve that and the feeling you get from that, wow man. I wish I had that earlier on in my career.

“If Harry Kane wants that and wants to win trophies then it looks like he has to go.

“I don’t think it will be easy for him to leave and he might be looking at it and want to finish off being the highest goalscorer in the club’s history and see where that takes him.

“He can hopefully win a few trophies, but if he’s really craving medals then he really has to go.”

Kane's stance on his future

Kane is contracted to Spurs until 2024, but speculation over his future is raging ahead of the summer transfer window.

The England captain has done little to silence rumours of a potential move away from Tottenham while away on international duty, reiterating his plan to evaluate his situation after this summer's European Championship.

Asked if he will have to part ways with Spurs in order to start winning trophies, Kane said: "I think that’s a hard question to answer right now.

“It’s important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros.

"I’m fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

Who has Kane been linked with?

Manchester United have been mooted as a possible next destination for Kane if he departs Tottenham later this year, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to be in the market for a new centre-forward amid reports that Edinson Cavani will move on when his contract expires in June.

Kane could also be given the option to continue his career abroad, with Real Madrid reportedly plotting a big-money summer move.

How has Kane performed for Spurs in 2020-21?

Despite the fact that Tottenham have struggled for consistency this term, Kane has maintained his impressive strike-rate while also adopting a more creative role in the final third.

He has hit 27 goals in 40 games across all competitions to date and has also laid on a further 16 for his team-mates.

Kane will likely have the chance to add to his tally when Jose Mourinho's side take on Newcastle at St James' Park on April 4.

