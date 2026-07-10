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'If he played with Messi and Ronaldo, he'd be a FRAUD!' - Fan shuts down claim that Ousmane Dembele is France's GOAT

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A claim that Ousmane Dembele is the greatest French player of all time was shot down by a fellow fan who championed Zinedine Zidane instead.

GOAL's FanZone went looking for a simple answer to a question every French fan has an opinion on: who is the greatest player the country has ever produced? What came back was anything but simple. Ousmane Dembele, Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane were all thrown into the same debate — and one fan used the moment to fire a warning shot at the current Ballon d'Or holder.

'He's Gonna Bring Us Another World Cup'

For one supporter, there was no contest.

Asked to name the greatest Frenchman of all time, he pointed straight at the player currently holding the game's most prestigious individual honour.

"Greatest French player of all time, I have to say the Ballon d'Or, Ousmane Dembele," he said. "He brought us the Champions League, he's gonna bring us another World Cup. Ousmane Dembele, greatest Frenchman of all time."

It's the case plenty of France supporters would make right now, with Dembele's trophy cabinet filling up fast and a World Cup still to come.

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Henry And Zidane Enter The Chat

Not everyone on the street was ready to hand Dembele the crown.

One fan went a different direction entirely: "I love Thierry Henry for sure."

Another reached further back, to the man widely regarded as the on-field brain of France's Golden Generation.

"Zinedine Zidane," he said. "Technical on the ball, calm under pressure, controls the midfield."

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Who is France's all-time greatest player? 🇫🇷 #football #worldcup #fifaworldcup #france #mbappe

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'He Would Be A Fraud'

When the GOAL reporter pointed out that Dembele's name had come up, the Zidane supporter didn't soften his stance. He sharpened it.

"Dembele is only the greatest French player because he's playing in this era," he said. "If he was playing with Ronaldo and Messi, he would be a fraud."

It's a blunt way of making an old argument — that greatness can't be judged in a vacuum, and that Dembele's numbers benefit from arriving in a period this fan sees as weaker at the very top than the Ronaldo-Messi decade.

'Henry Almost There, But Zizou For Sure'

The last word went to a fourth fan, landing somewhere between the two camps — respectful of Henry's legacy, but ultimately unmoved from the Zidane side of the argument.

"Henry almost there," he said, "but Zizou for sure."

Four fans, three names, zero agreement — and a debate about Ousmane Dembele's place in history that is only going to get louder the deeper his Ballon d'Or reign goes.

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