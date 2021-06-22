IF Elfsborg to Harambee Star Okumu: Thank you for all the tackles

The towering defender has been a consistent player for the Yellow Ones in the three years he has been with them

IF Elfsborg have thanked Kenya international Joseph Okumu for the 'big performances' he made during his time at the club.

The towering Harambee Star has been at the Swedish club from 2019-2021, putting in consistent performances at the heart of the defence. Recently, KAA Gent came in for his services, and the Harambee Star decided to join them and head for Belgium.

The Yellow Ones have now taken to their social media accounts to thank the East African for his services in the team.

"For all the big performances, tackles, decisive interceptions and for always keeping a smile on your face. Thank you Joe, and best of luck in Belgium," IF Elfsborg posted.

For all the big performances, tackles, decisive interceptions and for always keeping a smile on your face. Thank you Joe, and best of luck in Belgium 🇧🇪💛

___________#ViTillsammans #Elfsborg #Borås pic.twitter.com/1zjayTu3kI — IF Elfsborg (@IFElfsborg1904) June 21, 2021

Gent handed the centre-back a four year contract that will see him stay at the club until 2025.

The former Chemelil Sugar player has had an impressive season with Elfsborg and attracted reported interest, mainly from Lorient and Reims of France, and from Rangers FC and Celtic of Scotland.

'Crouch', as the former Real Monarchs star is known, joined the Swedish side after participating in the Africa Cup of Nations with Harambee Stars in 2019.

Although Kenya did not do well in the tournament, the centre-back showed his brilliance especially after being called up to fill the void that injuries created in the national team.



Since then, he has been an undroppable figure for the Harambee Stars, as he has also established himself as one of the key players at club level.

After completing his secondary education at Kakamega High, where he featured in national tournaments alongside his Harambee Stars teammate, Eric Ouma, Okumu joined Chemelil Sugar before he secured a move to Free State Stars of South Africa.

From there, the towering defender joined AFC Ann Arbor and Real Monarchs in the United States before Elfsborg - his first European team - signed him two years ago.

Okumu becomes the third Kenyan to play for the side after Robert Mambo and John Muiruri - Harambee Stars' outstanding midfielders at the beginning of the current century.