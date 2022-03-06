Idrissi scores first La Liga goal as Cadiz defeat Rayo Vallecano

Oussama Idrissi scored his first La Liga goal for Cadiz in their 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday evening.

The Sevilla loanee had played in seven league games for the Pirates without success in front of goal.

In his eighth league appearance, against Andoni Iraola’s side, he ended his wait for his maiden strike in the Spanish top-flight.

Having played a 0-0 draw at Granada last time out, Sergio Gonzalez’s men welcomed Vallecano to Nuevo Mirandilla with the aim of extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

Although they dominated ball possession coupled with a couple of scoring opportunities, they could not find the net as the first half ended goalless.

Even at an improved performance by the visitors in the second half, it was Cadiz who took the lead five minutes before the hour mark as Ruben Alcaraz put the ball beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane thanks to an assist from Idrissi.

Rayo Vallecano almost restored parity but some strong defensive work by the hosts thwarted the goal-bound strike.

In the 63rd minute, Idrissi sealed the win with a fine strike that saw him open his account in the Spanish elite division.

Ten minutes later, he was subbed off for Santiago Arzamendia, whereas Equatorial Guinea international Carlos Akapo was in action from start to finish.

🎙️💛 Goalscorer @OussamaIdrissi_ gave his thoughts on the win pic.twitter.com/5enmHPawx3 — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) March 6, 2022

“I feel very good and happy. First of all, we played a very good game and we deserved to win at home,” Idrissi told the club media.

“Our defence was amazing and for both teams, it was a great performance. We have been doing well but we lost some vital points.

“With this victory, it gives us a good spirit to continue.”

Echoing this sentiment is manager Gonzalez who was in awe of this men’s display in the tough fixture.

"It's a victory that should give us a lot. It's very necessary. It's also necessary for our fans, who are really getting behind us,” he told the media.

“We haven't done anything, but it strengthens us, resets us and makes us believe that it's possible to achieve our objective."

Notwithstanding this result, Cadiz remain in the relegation waters with 24 points from 27 league outings in the 2021-22 campaign.