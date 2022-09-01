Idrissa Gueye: Everton sign Senegal midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain

After three seasons at Parc des Princes, the Senegal international has returned to his former club in England

Premier League side Everton have confirmed the signing of Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Senegal international has been handed a two-year contract – meaning he will represent the Goodison Park club until the end of June 2024.

Gueye joined the Toffees from Aston Villa for his first spell in 2016, but he switched to Parc de Princes three years later for a fee of £30 million.

“Idrissa Gana Gueye has rejoined Everton from Paris Saint-Germain for an undisclosed fee, the midfielder signing a two-year contract until the end of June 2024,” a statement from the Everton website read.

“The Senegal international returns to Merseyside after spending three years with the Blues from 2016 to 2019, making 108 appearances and forging a reputation as one of the Premier League’s best defensive midfielders.

“Gana left Goodison Park for Paris Saint-Germain in July 2019 and, during his three years in the French capital, won two league titles, four domestic cups and finished runner-up to Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final.”

With this move, Gueye becomes the Premier League side’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil and Neal Maupay.

In his first interview, the African star is delighted to return while vowing to give his ‘soul’ for the success of Frank Lampard’s men.

“There is no better feeling than coming back home. I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. I’ll give my soul to this team,” he said.

“Coming back here was important to me because I feel like I’m in my home. I’ve followed the team every week and watched how they play. For me, there is no better place than Everton, so that’s why I chose to come back here.

“There is also a great atmosphere at the stadium and everyone here is like a family. I felt very, very good when I was here [the first time] and even when I went to Paris, I kept in touch with some of the players here and continued to support the team.

“For me, it’s special. I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be for one team — and that was Everton.

“It was not a difficult decision for me because I love this club. That’s why I had to come home. It’s a pleasure for me to be back and hopefully, we will have a good season because we have to go and try to achieve our goals.”

It is uncertain if he would be named in Lampard’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League showdown against Liverpool.