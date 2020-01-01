'I'd love to win another one' - Giroud eager for 'special' FA Cup clash with former club Arsenal

The France international is aiming to win the trophy for the fifth time in his career after beating Manchester United in the semi-final

striker Olivier Giroud has set his sights on upsetting former side to win another final.

The Blues sealed their place in the final on Sunday as they beat 3-1 at Wembley on Sunday, with Giroud opening the scoring shortly before half-time and Mason Mount doubling their lead early in the second period.

Untied defender Harry Maguire turned into his own net to make it 3-0 before Bruno Fernandes clawed one back with a penalty late in the game.

Giroud has already won four FA Cups during his career in , having won three with Arsenal before helping Chelsea to the trophy in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

But the international is fully motivated to add another winner's medal to his collection and says it will be special coming up against his former team.

"I said to the boys I would love to win another one, it would be my fifth FA Cup and we are in another final," he said.

"A big game against Arsenal which will be so special for me personally. We played very well and we want to finish in the top three in the Premier League now.

"We played three at the back, it's been a while since we did but we started very well. We had them under pressure and they didn't create much. We dominated the game."

Mount scored his first goal since March when his effort from outside the box slipped by United goalkeeper David De Gea.

The midfielder was delighted with his side's display as they turn their attention to sealing a top four finish in the Premier League before they take on Arsenal in the cup final.

"I tried to get it on target, anything can happen. It was maybe a bit fortunate to see it go in, it gave us room to express ourselves a bit more.

"I always want to score goals and create assists - it hasn't happened for a while but you're always looking to affect the game in different areas."

He added: "You always want to turn up in big games and I thought we did that today. We came in with extra motivation and it will be a massive final for us - we want to win trophies."

"The gaffer just said we've got two massive finals before we're here again. We need that mindset to try and secure the top four."