Iconic Kenyan footballer Joe Kadenge passes away

The Kenyan legend passed away on Sunday morning at his home, according to his granddaughter

One of 's greatest footballers Joe Kadenge has passed away at the age of 84.

Kadenge is considered one of the best Kenyans to have played for the national team, Harambee Stars. He passed away at his Nairobi home on July 7 after a long battle with a stroke.

The former player's granddaughter, Shirleen Kadenge spoke to Goal about the sad news.

"Yes, Kadenge has died at home today (July 7). He has been out of the hospital for the last three weeks and had been recuperating from home," Shirleen Kadenge told Goal .

Kadenge played for Maragoli United and Abaluhya FC (now AFC ) during the peak of his career.

He coached Harambee Stars briefly in the year 2002.