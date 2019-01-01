Icardi ready for Inter return, insists agent Wanda Nara after Lazio omission

Luciano Spalletti indicated he will still not pick his former captain and left him out yet again for Sunday's game against Lazio

Mauro Icardi is fit and ready to play for again, according to the out-of-favour striker's wife and agent Wanda Nara.

Icardi was again left out of the Inter squad by head coach Luciano Spalletti for Sunday's 1-0 loss to at San Siro.

Spalletti stripped Icardi of the captaincy six weeks ago and the international has not featured since.

After Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's early goal proved decisive in Milan, Spalletti described the ongoing talks between Icardi and Inter over his return to the team as "humiliating".

"It's obvious for everyone to see what happened. It's obvious," he told Sky Sport Italia, amid reports of a training ground row this week. "The way he has behaved, he needs to stay away and others have to play.

"Negotiating with someone just to get him to pull on the Inter shirt. What, do I need to email 20 lawyers and ask them if I can call someone up?"

Icardi and Nara were present to see Inter's home defeat and the 26-year-old's agent responded to Spalletti's latest criticism.

"Mauro is ready and it's all down to the coach's decision," she said on TV show Tiki Taka.

"If Mauro came back, would he make the same choices? It depends on what choices... I don't know. It depends on how you see the situation.

"Mauro has not yet spoken: he only expects to play and is preparing for this.

"His [Spalletti's] words are not a step back. Mauro is used to hearing so many things around him, but then focuses on what needs to be done to help Inter on the field."

Nara added Icardi's silence in the media should not be taken as any indication over his relationship with the club.

"He had a television camera right in his face throughout the game," the striker's wife continued.

"He was willing the team on and obviously cares a lot for his team-mates, but he doesn’t need to say it out loud or on social networks."

Icardi has made no public comment about the standoff with Inter since complaining of a lack of "love and respect" on Instagram on February 28.