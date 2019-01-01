'Icardi dug his own grave' - Inter's Curva Nord ultras demand Argentine is sold

The striker was back in the starting XI and on the scoresheet against Genoa, but a section of the club's supporters still want him gone

's Curva Nord ultra supporters have again outlined their belief that Mauro Icardi should be jettisoned from the club, even after his scoring return in midweek.

Prior to the trip to , Icardi had not played for the Nerazzurri since he was stripped of his captaincy in February, with comments from his wife and agent Wanda Nara reportedly angering club officials.

A statement issued by the Curva Nord ahead of Wednesday's match made it clear that a section of the fans did not wish to see the forward in Inter colours again.

But coach Luciano Spalletti subsequently brought Icardi back into the fold and he starred in a 4-0 defeat of Genoa, scoring from the penalty spot, assisting another goal and drawing an opposition red card.

The striker is in line to return to San Siro against on Sunday, but he has not been forgiven by the Curva Nord, who say Icardi "dug his own grave".

The group's latest statement on Saturday read: "Awaiting tomorrow's important game, we reiterate the position of the Curva Nord.

"We are not ones to dictate what other fans at San Siro ought to do. We are not interested in making lists of who is better or more of an Inter fan.

"But we will not backtrack on Icardi. He cannot be the future of Inter. Refusing to wear the jersey on more than one occasion with ridiculous excuses, he dug his own grave.

"If Inter officials were too wavering in their behaviour, that cannot be our problem. The basic issue remains. Let's leave the fairy tales to issues of internal survival in a split that, at this stage, looks to be irreparable.

"As far as we are concerned, the time of 'I'd like to but I cannot' is over. We made our views clear at the training ground and during the Genoa game. We'll continue to express them during the matches with the methods we consider best.

"Having said that, we are fans. We go to the stadium to cheer on Inter, to help the team to victory - not to give more importance than is necessary to a figure who we had finished with a long time ago.

"Do not fear, Icardi will be considered as much as is right. Perhaps those who expect 90 minutes of chants against him will be disappointed, but let's not confuse what is best for Inter with hypocrisy."