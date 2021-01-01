Ibrahimovic handed one-match ban for insulting referee as misunderstanding claim falls on deaf ears

The enigmatic Swedish striker was sent off on his last outing for the Rossoneri and will not figure in the club's next game against Genoa

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not figure in AC Milan's next game after collecting a red card in their last, with claims of misunderstanding on the part of match officials falling on deaf ears as a one-match ban has been handed out.

An enigmatic Swedish frontman was dismissed during a 3-1 victory for the Rossoneri over Parma, with it alleged that the 39-year-old had insulted referee Fabio Maresca.

Ibrahimovic insisted that was not the case, as he pleaded his innocence, but the Sporting Judge in Serie A has ruled that a suspension must be served.

What has been said?

The Sporting Judge justified its decision in a press release by saying: "For having, in the 15th minute of the second half, uttered, with a provocative attitude, a disrespectful criticism to the match official."

Opposition to the ruling

AC Milan's lawyer, Leandro Cantamessa, had hoped to see common sense prevail, telling Radio Kiss Kiss of Ibrahimovic's bid to see a sending off overturned: "It all depends on what Maresca writes in his report.

"If he has doubts on what he heard, he should write it, and the matter may have an unexpected and resounding twist.

"If the referee admits he was wrong, then Ibra could play the next game even if he was shown a red card in the previous game.

"If it doesn't happen, he could even get a one or two-match ban, but that would be so unfair."

Cantamessa added: "We can’t appeal if he receives a one-match ban.

"There was a misunderstanding. There’s nothing more to add. I heard what Ibrahimovic said, and I don’t know what the referee heard, but I know Ibra didn’t insult him."

What have Milan had to say?

Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli told Sky Sport Italia in the aftermath of a hard-fought win over Parma that Ibrahimovic had denied making any insulting comments towards the officials.

He said: "Zlatan told me that he argued with the referee and that the discussion went on, but he told me that he had not offended the referee. The discussion took place and the referee soon reached this decision.

"He told me he said to the referee, 'You really don't care what I tell you?'"

What could have happened?

Having been shown a straight red card, Ibrahimovic was facing the threat of having to serve a three-match suspension.

The veteran forward was due to sit out meetings with Genoa, Sassuolo and Lazio, but will now miss just the first of those fixtures.

