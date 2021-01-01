Ibrahimovic fined €50,000 by UEFA for involvement in betting company

The striker reportedly owns a 10 per cent stake in gambling website Bethard

UEFA have confirmed that AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been fined €50,000 for his involvement in a betting company, with his club fined a further €25,000.

The Swedish star reportedly owns a 10 per cent stake in Bethard, a Malta-based gambling website.

Having any financial interest in a betting company is against UEFA's regulations and the European governing body issued their ruling on Wednesday after opening an investigation last month.

What was said?

In a statement, UEFA said: "The Chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body today took the following decisions:

"To fine Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimovic €50,000 for violating Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), i.e. for having a financial interest in a betting company.

"The Chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body also issued Mr. Ibrahimovic with a directive aimed at ceasing the player’s association with the relevant betting company.

"Finally, the Chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body decided to warn and fine AC Milan €25,000 for violating Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA DR (in connection with Article 8 of the UEFA DR) for its player, Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, having a financial interest in a betting company."

What's next for Ibra?

The 39-year-old striker was set to feature for Sweden at this summer's Euros after making an international comeback, but was ruled out for the tournament with a knee injury.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a strong campaign for the Rossoneri, scoring 17 goals in all competitions as the club finished second in Serie A behind city rivals Inter.

The veteran forward will now focus on rehabbing his injury over the summer as he gets set to compete in the Champions League with Milan in 2021-22.

