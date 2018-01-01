Ibrahim Shambi ruled out as Ulinzi Stars prepare for Mathare United test

Dunstan Nyaudo will also be missing the services of Omar Boraafya and Mark Bikokwa

Ibrahim Shambi has been ruled out of Ulinzi Stars game against Mathare United this weekend.

The Kenya u-23 midfielder picked an injury in the Soldiers last game against KCB.

In the opening game against Vihiga United, Shambi came out with a deep cut in the mouth which needed stitching after an aerial collision, and the same happened in the second match after going up in a challenge with Eston Esiye, once again needing stitching.

Ulinzi Stars team doctor John Imboywa has advised that the midfielder be exempted from action until he recovers fully.

“We had to stitch him on the same spot as in the first game and so I think it is wise to keep him off action until he fully heals,” Imboywa told the club official website, Ulinzistars.com.

Dunstan Nyaudo will also be missing the services of Omar Boraafya and Mark Bikokwa. Boraafya sustained a thigh injury in training ahead of the second match of the season while Bikokwa is still under a recovery path from a hamstring injury.