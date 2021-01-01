Ibrahim Ochieng: Midfielder completes move from Western Stima to Kariobangi Sharks

The details of the contract handed to the youngster have, however, not been revealed after the switch

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks have signed Ibrahim Ochieng from Western Stima.

Kariobangi Sharks have, however, not revealed the length of the contract handed to the young midfielder, who joins a fairly competitive department in the middle of the park.

The midfielder, who has been tipped to be a generational talent, has left Western Stima who were forced to rebuild after key players left for Gor Mahia and Wazitro before the current season began.

After starting the season on a bright note, the Eastlands club has failed to keep pace with the leading pack as they are fifth behind Tusker, KCB, AFC Leopards and Bandari. The next game for the William Muluya side will be a tie against the Bankers.

The Powermen have so far completed the signing of Isaac Mweru from Ugandan Premier League side Express FC, Geoffrey Ojunga from Gor Mahia Youth, Kennedy Odhiambo from Gor Mahia, Edwin Odhiambo was acquired on a loan contract from Wazito, goalkeeper Stephen Otieno from Wazito, Tony Castro from Nairobi Stima, Michael Luvutis who was unattached, Michael Karamor and Richard Aimo, both from Sofapaka.

Elsewhere, reports have indicated Sofapaka have parted ways with the assistant head coach Mike Mururi. Batoto ba Mungu have been trying to stabilise their side after a poor start to the season and had to make technical changes recently.

When John Baraza left Ken Odhiambo, from Bandari, was appointed in an attempt to rescue their season in the early moments. Recently, Sofapaka had to let go of their former captain Ellie Asieche who later joined top-flight side Wazito FC.

Mururi, a former Kakamega Homeboyz head coach, was appointed to work with Baraza and his rumoured exit could indicate more reshuffling at the 2009 Premier League champions. It is further rumoured captain Willis Ouma will take over as Odhiambo's assistant.

Meanwhile, Bidco United are set to complete a transfer for Peter Anyona. The attacker is expected to sign with the Premier League side from Keroka Technical Training Institue FC.

Green Commandos are set to lose their long-serving striker Castro Likhanga, who has attracted interest from Zoo FC. Zoo, who are yet to win a game after 10 matches, are set to strengthen as they try to save their ship from sinking as they sit at the bottom of the log.

Zoo are also understood to have signed Felix Oluoch from Premier League rivals Nzoia Sugar. The Sugar Millers recently completed the signing of Kevin Wafula from Division One side Bungoma Super Stars.

Finally, Nigerian striker Kingsley Olaniyi has completed a move to Kakamega Homeboyz from the National Super League side Soy United.