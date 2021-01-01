Ibrahim Kitawi: Kariobangi Sharks complete signing of former Sofapaka midfielder

The veteran player is expected to bolster the Slum Boys' squad for the remaining campaign

Kariobangi Sharks have completed the signing of midfielder Ibrahim Kitawi in the ongoing short transfer window.

The 32-year-old makes a return to the team he left in January 2018 for Sofapaka, as coach William Muluya re-builds a team to challenge for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League this season.

"Ibrahim Kitawi is back," read a post on the Slum Boys' official social media sites on Friday.

"The attacking midfielder joins us for his second stint at the club."

✍ | IBRAHIM KITAWI IS BACK.



— Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) February 26, 2021

The veteran midfielder has also played for reigning FKF-PL champions Gor Mahia, Tusker FC, Bandari FC, and Sofapaka.

Kitawi joins another midfielder Ibrahim Ochieng who joined the Nairobi-based team from Western Stima.

The team, however, did not reveal the length of the contract handed to the young midfielder, who joins a fairly competitive department in the middle of the park.

The midfielder, who has been tipped to be a generational talent, has left Western Stima who were forced to rebuild after key players left for Gor Mahia and Wazitro before the current season began.

After starting the season on a bright note, the Eastlands club has failed to keep pace with the leading pack as they are fifth behind Tusker, KCB, AFC Leopards and Bandari. The next game for the William Muluya side will be a tie against the Bankers.

They are currently placed on the fifth position with 21 points from the 12 games they have played. Sharks have won six games, drawn three and lost three in the ongoing campaign.

The Slum Boys have further scored 19 goals and conceded 15.

On their part, Western Stima have so far completed the signing of Isaac Mweru from Ugandan Premier League side Express FC, Geoffrey Ojunga from Gor Mahia Youth, Kennedy Odhiambo from Gor Mahia, Edwin Odhiambo was acquired on a loan contract from Wazito, goalkeeper Stephen Otieno from Wazito, Tony Castro from Nairobi Stima, Michael Luvutis who was unattached, Michael Karamor and Richard Aimo, both from Sofapaka.

They are in the 17th position after 13 games. The Kisumu-based team have collected just seven points after one win -that came against AFC Leopards, four draws, and eight losses.