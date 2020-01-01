Ian Otieno: I have what it takes to keep spot in Harambee Stars squad
Kenya international custodian Ian Otieno has confidently stated that he will fight to win the number one spot for the national team.
The former Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards custodian, who currently turns out for Zesco United of Zambia, says despite new coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee including a number of keepers in his provisional Harambee Stars squad, he has what it takes to fight for the position.
On Sunday, ‘Ghost’, who took over the mantle of handling the team following the exit of Francis Kimanzi, named a provisional to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Comoros and included five keepers, a big change from his predecessor, who used to name two or three keepers.
The keepers named by ‘Ghost’ are Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), and Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).
Otieno told FKF media: “I believe I have what it takes to fight for a place in the team. “It is true there’s a lot of competition, no room for complacency and I believe I have what it takes to fight for the number one jersey.”
Otieno has been the preferred keeper for Kenya since the 2019 Afcon finals held in Egypt, where Patrick Matasi was the first choice. Otieno featured for Kenya as they beat Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly played at Nyayo Stadium a week ago.
Local-based players will report to camp on October 28 with the foreign-based players expected to report on November 2. Only 20 players will be included in the final squad to play Comoros.
The first match will be played at Kasarani on November 11 with the second one four days later away.
Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya).
Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olaka (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya).
Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)
Reserves: Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya).