Ian Otieno: I have what it takes to keep spot in Harambee Stars squad

The former AFC Leopards keeper is confident of keeping his position in the national team despite huge competition in the area

international custodian Ian Otieno has confidently stated that he will fight to win the number one spot for the national team.

The former Posta and AFC custodian, who currently turns out for Zesco United of Zambia, says despite new coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee including a number of keepers in his provisional Harambee Stars squad, he has what it takes to fight for the position.

On Sunday, ‘Ghost’, who took over the mantle of handling the team following the exit of Francis Kimanzi, named a provisional to prepare for the double-header against Comoros and included five keepers, a big change from his predecessor, who used to name two or three keepers.

More teams

The keepers named by ‘Ghost’ are Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya ( , Kenya), Brian Bwire ( , Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), and Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya).

Otieno told FKF media: “I believe I have what it takes to fight for a place in the team. “It is true there’s a lot of competition, no room for complacency and I believe I have what it takes to fight for the number one jersey.”

Otieno has been the preferred keeper for Kenya since the 2019 Afcon finals held in , where Patrick Matasi was the first choice. Otieno featured for Kenya as they beat Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly played at Nyayo Stadium a week ago.

Local-based players will report to camp on October 28 with the foreign-based players expected to report on November 2. Only 20 players will be included in the final squad to play Comoros.

The first match will be played at Kasarani on November 11 with the second one four days later away.

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma ( , Kenya), Mike Kibwage ( , Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi ( , Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino ( , Kenya).

Article continues below

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, ), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu ( , ), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah ( , Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olaka (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega , Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya).

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves: Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya).