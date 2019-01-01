'I would love to see Griezmann at Chelsea' - Hasselbaink reveals hope for Atletico Madrid star

The former Blues striker is intrigued to see how the France international would cope in the Premier League despite rumours of a move to Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann ‘can pick whatever he wants’ for his next challenge, but former striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink would relish the chance to see the forward at Stamford Bridge.

international Griezmann, who scored 15 goals in this season, announced last week that he would be leaving Atletico this summer and he has been heavily tipped to sign for .

However, Hasselbaink, who starred for both Atletico and Chelsea during his playing career, is intrigued to see how Griezmann would fare in the Premier League.

Hasselbaink told us-bookies.com: “He can pick whoever he wants to play for. I would love to see him at Chelsea or in the Premier League, seeing how he’d cope with it but he can pick whatever he wants.

“If it is Barcelona, then what a combination that’ll be with Luis Suarez and [Lionel] Messi. It’s not great for [Philippe] Coutinho, it’ll be difficult for him to cope with another addition but he’s still a world-class player.”

It appears unlikely Griezmann will end up at Stamford Bridge given the interest from Barcelona, along with Chelsea’s currently unsuccessful attempts to appeal an impending transfer ban.

If Chelsea can overturn the sanction, then Hasselbaink has identified a couple of players who would be welcome additions to his former club’s squad for next season.

He added: “If Chelsea don’t have a transfer ban, I think they’ll target two players.

“Firstly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka can push Cesar Azpilicueta for a starting place and will learn a lot from him. He’s a very good right-back, and can defend very well.

“And then Wilfried Zaha brings the excitement. If Eden Hazard goes, you need somebody to take players on.

“Yes, they have Callum Hudson-Odoi but any good side needs four wide players, especially if something happens to Pedro or Willian.

“I think it will be difficult for Crystal Palace to keep them, with all due respect. If they’re going to go, I think it’s best for them to stay in London.

“Yes, Wilfried Zaha had a difficult move to Man United that didn’t work out so I think it’d be good for him to stay in London.”