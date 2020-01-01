I would have won the KPL Golden Boot at Gor Mahia - Afriyie

The Ghanaian forward stayed for just half a season at the Green Army and scored six goals

Francis Afriyie believes he would have won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Golden Boot had he stayed longer at .

Afriyie stayed for half a season at the Green Army and got six goals in 11 appearances but the Ghanaian believes he was destined to win the gong.

"I think I would have won the Golden Boot award had I stayed longer. Wherever I go it is always my desire to perform to the best level of my ability," Afriyie told Africa Sports TV.

More teams

"I think I would have scored so many goals and I also know many people saw my performances at Gor Mahia."

The forward picked Gnamien Yikpe as the best striker he always loved to be partnered with by coach Steven Polack.

"[Gnamien] Yikpe was my best striking partner at Gor Mahia. We knew one another well and when that happens you can perform better as expected," he added.

"He used to advise me and I did the same for him and this was good for both of us.

"We still talk and I always tell him to take the pressure easily because I know what is happening at Yanga. "He should be tough because that is football."

According to the Township Rollers' star, Kenneth Muguna is the best player he has ever played with.

"[Kenneth] Muguna is the best ever player I have played with in my career. He is always everywhere on the pitch, you can see him defend and he can also easily help in attacking," explained Afriyie.

"He is not only good, he is extraordinarily good."

Afriyie further revealed the Spanish club Real Zaragoza trailed him and the only reason he didn't join them was because of visa issues.

"Real Zaragoza have been chasing me and it has been two years now since they started chasing me. The embassy denied my Visa and I did not know why as they insisted the team should bring some particulars again," he continued.

"I got my visa late and by then Zaragoza had started their season and I could not join them at that point. It is true they were chasing me but the problem was the visa."

Article continues below

The forward revealed the toughest team he ever played against while in was .

"Mathare United were the toughest team that I faced and found hard to score against," he concluded.

The Slum Boys were the first team to defeat Gor Mahia in the 2019/20 season after a 1-0 win in November.