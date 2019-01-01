'I won't run away from here' - Boateng ready to stay at Bayern Munich

The German defender has been advised to leave the German champions but he insists he wants to fight for his place at the Allianz Arena

Jerome Boateng has suggested he could still stay at despite comments by president Uli Hoeness suggesting he could leave this summer.

Hoeness revealed earlier this week that he had advised Boateng to leave the Allianz Arena and pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

The defender has been a regular in the Bayern starting XI since joining from in the summer of 2011.

However, the 30-year-old has slipped down the pecking order in recent seasons and struggled for regular action.

He found himself firmly behind first choice centre-backs Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule under Niko Kovac last campaign. While the summer arrivals of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez from and respectively will add further competition for places.

That prompted Hoeness to offer some friendly advice and suggest he seek a move for the good of his career.

Boateng sparked speculation about his future himself when he failed to attend Bayern’s title celebrations last weekend.

But it seems he is not ready to listen to Hoeness’ suggestion, with Boateng insisting he is up for the challenge and is ready to fight for his place at the Allianz Arena.

"I surely won't run away from here, situations can change quickly. Of course I can imagine I will continue at Bayern,” he told Kicker.

Boateng has also spoken his proposed move to that collapsed last summer, revealing his head was “already away” from the German giants.

The former Hamburg defender had agreed a move to the French champions in August but Bayern Munich could not reach an agreement over a fee and the transfer did not go ahead.

"With my head I was already away,” said Boateng. “When you get such a clear promise and a suitable offer is on the table but suddenly it says 'No' again then something breaks down inside you."

PSG have been linked with a fresh move for Boateng this summer while Italian champions have also been mentioned.

were interested in signing the defender last year and Boateng even held talks with then United boss Jose Mourinho, but he could not be persuaded to make the move back to the Premier League.