‘I wish Pochettino a bright future!’ – Kipchoge sends emotional message to Wanyama's former boss

The world marathon record holder took to social media to speak highly of the former Spurs boss, whom he met in London

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has paid an emotional tribute to Mauricio Pochettino after he was sacked by Hotspur.

Pochettino was let go on Tuesday, with Tottenham struggling in the league after picking up just three wins from their opening 12 games.

The 47-year-old had transformed Spurs' fortunes after arriving from in 2014, and although he failed to win a trophy he took the club to the final for the first time in their history just six months ago.

This season they were knocked out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Colchester United and suffered an embarrassing 7-2 defeat at home to in the Champions League.

Kipchoge, who has met with Pochettin twice in London courtesy of Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama, wrote on his Instagram page: “In recent years I have been able to meet with [Mauricio], assistant Jesus, and their full coaching team several times.

“I've become very impressed with their human touch and I wish them all the best in whatever the future might bring.”

Former and coach Jose Mourinho has already been appointed as head coach of the North London side with his first match set for this weekend when Spurs take on London rivals .

Reports have now sugged Pochettino is being considered by Bayern Munich to take over as permanent manager at the Allianz Arena.