I will win FKF elections even if repeated 10 times - Mwendwa

The local FA has been unable to hold its polls due to court injunctions but the incumbent is confident he is well-positioned to pick up a victory

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa is confident he stands a better chance to beat his opponents no matter how many times the elections will be held.

FKF has been unable to conduct its mandatory elections after their two attempts to do so were stopped by the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

In the first instance in December, SDT ruled the electoral code passed by FKF were discriminatory in nature and thus was designed to lock out aspirants.

Before the March 27 repeat elections, SDT, again, ruled the FKF Executive Committee were in the office illegally and could not, therefore, transact its roles. In cancelling the elections, the tribunal asked Fifa to form a normalisation committee to carry out FKF functions including the elections.

Fifa quashed the proposal though.

“For the avoidance of doubt even if we are going to repeat this election exercise 10 times, I will win in every round and our opponents know this for a fact,” Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

“We enjoy majority support in the counties as we remained unopposed in a lot of areas of contest.

“In terms of football development, we really have done our job and this is evident everywhere at the grassroots level in the country. The only competition we have is going to the court and trying to convince John Ohaga [SDT chair] his actions are pushing Kenya to be banned which is not good at all.

“I have strained a lot to see that Kenyan football is developing and on the right track.”

The federation chief also spoke about the electoral code which has been the most contentious issue in the whole electioneering process pitting Mwendwa's camp against his opponents.

“The difference between the 2015 electoral code and the one we passed recently is only one; in the former one, presidential candidates must have been engaged in football activities for the last two preceding years while in the latter we have made it three preceding years,” he explained.

“There is no other difference at all.”