‘I will soon shame FKF over cases of tapping up players’ – Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Shimanyula

The club boss maintains he will not give up in his quest to get justice on the players who left his club unceremoniously

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has stated he will not stop until he gets justice on two cases he filed with Football Federation (FKF) on the tapping up of players.

The Kakamega boss has told Goal he has two pending cases – one against FC for tapping up striker David Majak and the other against for sneaking out his player Lawrence Otieno Abok.

Speaking just a day after Fifa banned three Kenyan players and one Ugandan for alleged match-fixing, Shimanyula now says he will not give up in his quest to get justice on the two players.

“I have two cases now lying with [FKF] and I have also taken the same to the Sports Tribunal,” Shimanyula told Goal on Wednesday.

“Both players belong to Homeboyz because I have all the documentation but our efforts to get the players back have proved tough because the committee charged with doing the work by FKF is taking sides, they have refused to listen to us nor help us.

“Like the Fifa case, when I informed FKF that some of my players were fixing matches, they dismissed me, saying it was all lies, but now you can see Fifa came here they did investigations and the players have been found guilty.

“It is the same situation with the two players – [Majak] and [Abok] – those are my players but the committee in charge of solving the dispute is openly taking sides, I want to be categorical I will win the two cases, whatever it takes, the truth will come out soon, I will not tire nor stop from pursuing justice.”

Majak was reportedly signed by Tusker behind Shimanyula’s back same as Abok, who left training in Homeboyz to sign for Sharks in Nairobi.

On Tuesday, Fifa banned three Homeboyz players - Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring, and Festo Omukoto – who were handed four-year bans and Ugandan defender George Mandela, who was banned for life given his central role in the conspiracy.

Shimanyula, who raised the match-fixing issue with the FKF last year, has thanked Fifa for stepping in saying they did a good job.

“When I told [FKF] that some matches were being fixed, they ignored me, now you can see Fifa has done their investigations and I have been proven right,” Shimanyula continued.

“It is a tough and painful decision by Fifa but also a good warning for players in the top league to stop the vice. It will help curb this vice as we want a good league.”