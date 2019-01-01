I will not give up in my only quest to play for Harambee Stars, says striker Jesse Were

The Harambee Stars is set to pitch camp in France from May in readiness for the 2019 Afcon finals set for Egypt in June

Jesse Were has vowed never to give up in his hunt to play for Harambee Stars.

The Zesco United all-time goal scorer was axed from Kenyan squad that traveled to Accra to face ’s Black Stars, where they lost by a solitary goal.

Were was recalled to the team after striker Michael Olunga pulled an injury while playing for his Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol.

And despite training with Harambee Stars for three days, coach Sebastien Migne dropped the former striker, pointing out his poor scoring record for the national team as the main reason.

But Were is not giving up yet and has vowed to get the answers from the coach and improve on his weaknesses so as to keep a permanent spot in the team.

“I will have a chat with the coach (Migne) because I want to know where I need to improve to impress upon him. It’s disappointing, It’s very frustrating but I am not the kind of player to give up easily,” Were told Nairobi News.

The absence of Were and Olunga forced coach Migne to name in the squad Allan Wanga, Pistone Mutamba, and Masoud Juma.

Despite the defeat in Accra, qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals alongside the Black Stars with Ethiopia failing to get past the group stage.

Harambee Stars have been seeded in Pot 4 for the draw alongside neighbors , Mauritania, Namibia, Benin, and Madagascar and this will be their sixth appearance in the African competition.

The draw for the 2019 edition will take place on April 12 in Cairo, .