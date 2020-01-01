'I will not cling onto wantaway players' - Western Stima chairman Jobita

The administrator has also revealed he has sent proposals to several corporates and he hopes to secure a sponsor soon

chairman Laban Jobita has revealed he will not stop wantaway players from leaving the team in search of greener pastures.

The Kisumu-based side is currently without a sponsor following the exit of Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), who have been helping the team financially.

Reports have it some key players are keen on leaving the team but that does not worry the experienced administrator.

"I am sorry this might sound rude, but to be honest, I will not cling onto a player who wants to leave," Jobita told Goal on Sunday.

"If players find a team they feel will provide them with what they need, we will give them a release letter. But the due process has to be followed before getting released from the club.

"If we release a player, we will go out there and find a replacement, there are players out there who can play for Western Stima and ensure the team performs well consistently."

Jobita has also revealed his immediate plans for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side.

"I have already sent several proposals to some corporates to come on board and sponsor us," he added.

"We are open to anyone who wants to support the club for the long or short term. Our main objective is to ensure we compete effectively in the top tier without financial struggles.

"Even if a sponsor comes from Kisii, Nakuru or Kakamega, the team will be there."

Jobita also shed some light on the possibility of the team changing its name after KPLC's exit.

"It depends, but if it is the only way of getting a sponsor, why not?" Jobita revealed.

"We are still hopeful KPLC will change their mind and continue sponsoring us. I have not received an official letter from the company notifying us of their exit, so I am still waiting.

"In the past, we have been under the same, but after negotiations, the sponsorship is extended. So I believe we will be able to convince KPLC to stay," he concluded.

In the abandoned 2019/20 season, the team finished in the seventh position with 36 points.

Under coach Salim Babu, they had managed to get nine wins, drawn as many and lost five matches in the 23 games played.