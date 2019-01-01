I will never feel bad about Mnata's success at Yanga SC - Shikalo

The Kenyan goalkeeper has revealed his readiness to fight for a starting slot with his number one rival at the Tanzanian club

Yanga SC goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo has reiterated his desire to continue fighting for a starting berth with Metacha Mnata.

Shikalo was selected for the league clash against Ruvu Shooting on August 28 and was unlucky as he conceded a goal when Yanga lost their opening league game.

Mnata has been used in the matches against Township Rollers and Zesco United. Shikalo had not been cleared by Caf to feature in continental games by then.

“I will continue working hard in order to impress the coaches and if anyone will be picked ahead of me that will be very okay and I will never feel bad about it,” Shikalo told Mwanaspoti.

“The presence of Metacha in the team is very important and our inner competition is crucial for the club also.”

The former and Posta goalkeeper has also pointed out the possibility of featuring in as many matches as possible should Yanga remain in all competitions they are taking part in.

“Yanga will play a lot of matches this season and this will not be an easy job to be done by one goalkeeper. As goalkeepers, we need to work together and help the club in all these matches,” he added.

Shikalo admitted their stiff rivalry has been the reason why they have always been selected for Taifa Stars and Harambee Stars international duties.

“Our rivalry and performance right from our training ground to real matches are what has helped us even enjoy national call-ups more regularly,” said the custodian.

He also praised the club's third goalkeeper Ramadhan Kabwili.

“Kabwili is a young goalkeeper and he has room to learn from his senior rivals,” he concluded.

Shikalo and Metacha are expected to travel with the team to Zambia ahead of the return match against Zesco United on Friday.