‘I will continue to do my job but AFC Leopards should pay us’ – Mbungo

The Rwandan coach reveals to Goal he will continue to work for Ingwe but will not hesitate to take a walk if things don’t improve

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has admitted his future with the club is hanging in the balance owing to unpaid salaries.

The Rwandan coach has told Goal in an exclusive interview he will continue to execute his duties at the Den but warned he will not hesitate to walk away if the financial woes at the club are not sorted out.

“Where you work are you the boss or you are employed? Mbungo posed the question to the Goal reporter.

“What happens if you don’t get your pay at the end of the month, what can you do?

“That is the situation we find ourselves in at AFC Leopards, we are owed salaries for the last four months and things are not looking good, maybe soon I will walk away but I love my job, I will continue to do my job.”

Ingwe are preparing to face in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday and Mbungo admitted the players are struggling to train for the fixture.

“It really hurts when you go to training and find no players to train, it happened to me on Monday and Tuesday but today [Wednesday], at least the players showed up,” Mbungo continued.

“I have tried to psyche them because we need the points against KCB, they have promised they will do their best. I am hoping we can get a win against the Bankers because we are also trying as hard as we can to challenge for the title.

“I love my job and I love what I am doing at AFC Leopards, but sometimes there are situations which you cannot work under. We have persevered for a long time and they should find a solution to the problems once and for all.”

Ingwe are currently struggling to pay their players and the technical bench after title sponsors SportPesa withdrew support three months ago.