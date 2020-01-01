KPL

'I was unknown before coaching Gor Mahia' - Oktay

The Turkish tactician has revealed several top teams in the continent are after his services after a successful stint with K'Ogalo

Former Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has stated the club made him a household name.

The tactician quit the 18-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions for personal reasons after helping the team win the league and reach the Caf Confederations Cup quarter-finals.

The 47-year-old has since revealed how several top teams in Africa are after his signature.

"I was unknown before but after coaching [Gor Mahia], I am a big name now," Oktay told People Sport.

"I hope Kenyans understand just how big Gor Mahia is out there. Gor has opened doors for me. Right now, I have three good offers.

"Nkana FC of Zambia, Rayon Sport of Rwanda and a club from Botswana have all approached me. I am looking at the offers before making a decision."

The tactician says he will not mind making a return to the KPL if an offer came his way.

"I wouldn’t think twice. I love Kenya and Gor fans. I know the club has financial challenges but I had no problem when my salary was delayed and I would not mind now," he concluded.

K'Ogalo are targeting their 19th crown this season and are currently third on the log with 35 points from 15 games.

