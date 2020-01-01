'I was sure Kakamega Homeboyz would defeat Kariobangi Sharks' - Muyoti

The tactician is delighted with the way his team played even after going down against their hosts

Kakamega coach Nicholas Muyoti is impressed with the fight his charges showed in their 2-1 win against Kakamega Homeboyz.

The visitors went behind after Boniface Onyango struck, but a determined performance saw the Kenyan Premier League ( ) leaders claim maximum points with Kennedy Onyango and Ali Bhai getting the goals. It was their 12th win in the KPL this season.

"Even when [ ] scored, I was sure we will get back into the game," Muyoti told Goal on Monday.

"During the break, I told my players to hold on and stick to the game plan because the game was still within our grasp. I was confident of getting back and winning the game and I am grateful it happened. It shows our mental strength and character which is very important."

The coach is now focused on the team's next assignment against Wazito, who are struggling, and on Saturday they suffered their seventh successive defeat in the league when they fell 3-0 against Posta .

"It is going to be a tough game, but we will prepare well and capitalize on the home ground advantage. We want to take one match at a time and push for the title," Muyoti concluded.

The match will be played on February 2 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.