I was shocked and in denial after Wazito FC dismissal - Osok

The former Sofapaka midfielder has revealed he is ready to play for any top-flight side

Teddy Osok has revealed he was shocked and in denial after learning of his release from Wazito FC.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side released 11 players and opted against extending the contract of Paul Modo Kiongera. The 25-year-old was released from the team he helped gain promotion to the top-tier after winning the 2018/19 National Super League title.

"I was shocked and in denial after receiving the dismissal letter, it was like a dream," Osok revealed to Goal on Tuesday.

More teams

"This is a team I helped to get promoted from the second-tier, and when on the pitch I usually gave my best. I could not imagine, even in my wildest dreams, that I will be dismissed this soon.

"To date, I do not know the reason behind my release, only Wazito know, but I have accepted and I'm ready for the next move."

The lanky midfielder has also revealed his situation after getting released by his former side a couple of days ago.

"Currently I am doing everything to ensure my fitness level is good," Osok added.

"I have not been approached by any team since my release. However, I want to state that I am ready to play anywhere as long as we get to an agreement, that is all.

"My quality is there, and potential is also there for everyone to see, it is about time I move on."

Osok joined Wazito in November 2018 from 2009 league champions , signing an initial one-year deal with the team. He worked his way into the then-led Fred Ambani first team and helped the team gain promotion to the top-tier.

Injuries hampered his involvement in the abandoned 2019/20 season, but when fit, he always commanded a starting berth.

Article continues below

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side axed foreigners Issioffu Bourahana, Paul Acquah, Piscas Kirenge and Augustine Otu. Others released include goalkeepers Steve Njunge and Kevin Omondi. Victor Ndinya, Derrick Otanga and Lloyd Wahome were not spared either.

On Monday, July 6, Wazito and coach Stewart Hall parted ways. Hall left the team after joining them in November 2019.

The British tactician had managed to steady the club after it had struggled to cope with the pressure in the top-tier since their promotion at the start of the season.