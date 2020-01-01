'I was not surprised when I learned about your re-election' - Caf's Ahmad to Mwendwa

The youthful administrator has set his sight on improving the game and working with his rivals

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad has congratulated Nick Mwendwa for his re-election as Football Federation(FKF) president.

The youthful administrator garnered 77 votes from the 85 cast with closest challenger Omondi Aduda managing five votes while Herbert Mwachiro managed to get three. Dan Mule and Boniface Osano got zero votes.

"I was not surprised when I learned about your brilliant re-election as the head of the Football Kenya Federation, thus confirming the high performance and the high efficiency of your work since 2016, the year of your first taking office, and I hasten to present you my most warm and sincere congratulations," Ahmad said in a letter to Mwendwa obtained by Goal.

More teams

"On behalf of the Executive Committee of Caf and personally, I wish you every success in your endeavours.

"This second term, which you obtained by an impressive majority, is the demonstration that your entire term has been appreciated and strongly supported."

The Caf head has now challenged Mwendwa to maintain the good work he has been doing and set a fine example especially in promoting the game among the youth.

"Considered as one of our youngest National Association president, you represent a role model and an example of pride to follow for African sports youth, and I remain convinced that you will continue all of your actions with the same vigour and the same determination," the letter added.

"I encourage you on this path to success which reflects the prestigious ambition of the Kenyan nation which has made the sport a national priority.

"Kindly accept, Mr President, dear friend Nick once again my warm congratulations and friendly greetings."

Mwendwa went on to thank the delegates for giving him a second chance and promised to work with rivals.

"I am very humbled for the overwhelming win we scooped as Team Blue," Mwendwa told Goal after the polls.

"I knew going into the elections that I will retain my seat but I didn’t know I will do it with such an emphatic style, I thank the delegates for giving me another mandate to lead them and I promise I will achieve my targets in the next four years.

Article continues below

"I also want to ask those who were competing against me, and even those who lost in various positions here today [Saturday] I am welcoming them to my side, let them come, we work together, let us put our heads together to improve our football.

"I cannot do this on my own or with the team you have given me, I need everyone on board so we can achieve our set targets.

"We have several targets we must achieve in the next four years, I want to see Kenya in the World Cup, for both men and women national teams, I know it might sound like a dream or even a joke, but we can make it, we need proper planning and that is why I want everyone on board."