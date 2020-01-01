I was approached by a PSL club - Ghana legend Gyan

The 34-year-old says he is not thinking about retirement yet and would grab an opportunity to play in South Africa

Former captain Asamoah Gyan says his services do not come cheap but he would consider playing in the Premier Soccer League ( ) if he is approached.

Now playing for North East United in the after a career which took him to , , , United Arab Emirates, and , Gyan is in the twilight of his career but he says retirement has not yet struck his mind.

“I still feel strong, I still feel young. There is no day I have thought about retiring,” Gyan told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.

“Definitely yes if a team from are interested and feel they need my services why not? We can negotiate and we can have a deal.

“Yes [I don’t come cheap but] it depends on the situation. I am a professional football player and I have to see a lot of things, I have to value a lot of things before making a move. But as I said, I feel strong, I still have fire inside me. Obviously I am not in my 20s but I feel I can prove myself once again.”

The ex-Sunderland man has revealed he was once approached by a PSL club but the team did not show “seriousness” and no deal materialised.

While declining to name the club, he says talks were inconclusive but he is still open to play in South Africa.

“Yeah [I was approached by a South African team] but it wasn’t concrete. This agent thing like you are here, you are going there, but at the end of the day I don’t see anything concrete,” said Gyan.

“I like working with serious people. When somebody wants to make a move or when somebody wants to approach you, the person has to be serious.

“But I didn’t see any seriousness. It was just talks, talks, talks and I didn’t hear from anybody again. Because it didn’t go through I don’t want to mention the club but obviously yes it was a South African club.

“If it was a done deal that really happened then I would mention the club. It was just talks, talks and I didn’t see any paperwork, I didn’t see anything. That is why I don’t want to mention any clubs.”

Coming to South Africa would remind the Ghanaian of his 2010 memories when the Black Stars dramatically exited the World Cup quarter-finals on penalties.

Shouldering the hopes of the entire continent, Gyan critically missed a penalty that could have sent Ghana past .

“I don’t want to live my life with regrets. Life goes on,” said Gyan about the penalty miss.