‘I wanted Balinya to score a hat-trick for Gor Mahia on full debut’ - Polack

The British coach explains to Goal why he substituted the new Ugandan striker who scored two goals on his full debut

coach Steven Polack has explained the reason he substituted new signing Juma Balinya during their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against .

The Ugandan striker was handed a first start by the Kenyan champions since he joined the side in the January window from Young Africans (Yanga SC) of , and he did not disappoint as he grabbed a brace to send Gor Mahia to a 3-0 win over Nzoia Sugar at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

It was a proper display from K’Ogalo’s new number nine and his substitution was not received well with the team’s fans, who wanted him to play until the end of the match.

The British coach has now told Goal why he decided to withdraw the player.

“[Balinya] couldn’t get a better debut, he could have maybe got a hat-trick but he got tired because he has not played for a while that is why I took him off, I could have taken him off a bit earlier but I wanted him to get a hat-trick but of course he didn’t,” Polack told Goal.

“The fans should be ready for more goals from Balinya because he is a complete striker and I know his qualities, he will be a hit when he gets to understand our style of play and gets to know how our systems work.”

Balinya scored his first goal in the 43rd minute when he tapped in the ball which fell kindly after a rebound and completed a brace in the 64th minute from another tap-in after Nzoia failed to block their hosts from making a quick attack.

On picking up maximum points against Nzoia, Polack told Goal: “It’s a good feeling you know we have to look at the last week we played three games and we haven’t had really good time to work on some few things during the week because most of this players had played three games so to get a good result and especially the second-half display for me I am happy with three points.

“The overall performance the first half, I was not too happy, the build-up was okay but the quality of passing and movement was not the best but at the half-time break, we had a few words inside the dressing room and improved in the second half.

“[Nzoia] also had a few chances but they did not trouble my Gor Mahia and that is a good sign for my defenders because they were solid at the back. [Nzoia] did well, they tried to play football but it was my side who pressed more and deserved to get a win.”

The win enabled Gor Mahia to cement their top spot in the 17-team table with 44 points while Kakamega are second on 40.