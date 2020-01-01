‘I want to win trophies with ambitious Wazito FC’ – Bourhana

The Togolese defender reveals why he opted to sign for the promoted side in the Kenyan Premier League

New Wazito FC defender Esuf Bourhana has revealed the reason he opted to sign for the club.

The Togolese defender was unveiled on Monday by the promoted side and arrives at a time when the team’s captain Bernard Ochieng has been ruled out for rest of the season owing to injury.

Ochieng is set to undergo knee surgery and is expected to be on the sidelines for a couple of months.

Bourhana signed from St. George SC of Ethiopia now says he choose to play for the club because they are ambitious and want to win trophies.

“I am happy to join an ambitious team like Wazito,” Bourhana told the club’s official website.

“The team has set high targets and I want to be part of this exciting project. I know that we have very good players in the team and I will have to work very hard in training to be among the starters.”

On his part, Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru said they signed the player on the recommendation of the coaching staff and exuded confidence that he will be a great asset to the squad.

“The coaches recommended his signing and we are happy to have him on board,” explained Gicheru.

“He is a Togo national team player and that’s enough proof that he is a good player. We are confident of his abilities and I want to welcome him to the club.”

Bourhana is Wazito’s fifth signing of the January window, the other being Dennis Sikhayi, Whyvonne Isuza, Dennis Ng’ang’a and Kennedy Owino.