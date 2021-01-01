'I want to taste the feeling of winning goalkeeper of the season' - Ulinzi Stars' Saruni

The Harambee Star has also set his sights on helping the Soldiers to a top-three finish in the Kenyan league

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper James Saruni has revealed he had set a target of winning the Football Kenya Federation Premier League goalkeeper of the season award after coming close twice.

Saruni has been in good form for the Soldiers and has managed to get eight clean sheets for them in the ongoing campaign. The experienced custodian has appreciated the current form stating he had to work for it.

"I have been nominated for the goalkeeper of the year award so many times and I always come close but I have never won it," Saruni said on Monday.

"This season, I told myself that I have to be the best and taste the feeling of being crowned the winner. I have worked hard with that in mind ever since the season began."

The 35-year-old was in goal as Kenya defeated Togo 2-1 in Lome in the Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifiers. It was his debut match in a competitive match.

"It has been my dream to play for the national team ever since I started playing at Mathare Youth," Saruni continued.

"I have been working and fighting for this chance and finally it came. I am so happy and thankful to the coaches for believing in me and I am also grateful to my family because they have been my pillar of support.

"I have been called to the national team almost seven times but I have never got the chance. Finally, I did get a chance to play. The call-ups were always a motivation for me because I knew one day my time would come if I kept working hard."

Saruni hopes the four-time league champions can make it to the top three on the table. He further expressed optimism the league will resume soon after being stopped as one of the measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

"The [FKF Premier League] has been fair to me so far despite the fact that as a club we have not been doing well with so many draws. But we hope that we can make amends in the second round and move into the top three. I am confident that we can do it.

"It is unfortunate that the league has to stop but we have continued to observe the protocols and take care of ourselves. It is a big blow to players because we were in active play and for players who have picked up, sudden stoppage will always have an effect but we are hoping the government through the Ministry of Sports can look at ways we can return."