I want to score every time and against any team in the KPL - Kapaito

The striker has been without a goal since his season-opening strike against Western Stima at Kenyatta Stadium in August

striker Erick Kapaito is confident he will be able to get his scoring touch back again.

The 2018 Kenyan Premier League ( ) top scorer has not managed to get a goal since netting in the season's opening match against .

The former Talanta FC forward, however, is targeting to get a goal in their next match against Zoo FC on Sunday at Afraha Stadium.

“Having two goals in three games against them [Zoo FC] gives me the confidence ahead of the game. It’s a run I want to continue, and I will be working hard this week to be sharp and ready for them,” Kapaito told the club's website.

“It's not about scoring against Zoo, it's about scoring in as many matches as I can. I want to be scoring every time and against any team. It's my job to score.”

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Duke Abuya has stated Kariobangi Sharks' desire to end their poor run against Zoo FC.

Since the two sides were promoted to the top-tier in 2017, Zoo have been the giants in as far as this fixture is concerned. The Kericho team has won twice in six matches with four games ending in draws.

“We know Zoo have always been a tough opponent to face and we are yet to win against them but that isn’t really going to deter us,” Abuya told the club's portal.

“We can beat them if we put in the hard work.”

Abuya who has scored two goals in the last three games is eager to help Sharks record another win after their last one which came against Sugar on October 5.

Article continues below

“The fact that we haven’t beaten them in the league gives us more reason to win against them because we want to end the bad run. We have the ability to do it and I believe we will do it,” he concluded.

William Muluya's charges will host Zoo at Afraha Stadium and it will be their second home match in Nakuru this season.