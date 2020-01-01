"I want to play, win Caf Champions League - KCB defender Kibwage

The defender is also eyeing the KPL title and believes it can be achieved as soon as next season

defender Mke Kibwage has set himself the target of winning the Caf in the next few seasons.

The 22-year-old defender has been instrumental for the Bankers since joining from AFC and is quickly establishing himself among the best in the country.

"As a player I have dreams and they keep me going," Kibwage told Goal on Monday.

"As I had said, we are targeting the next season and we believe it is achievable. But for me, I want to win the Caf Champions League in the next few seasons. This is not meant for some players, it is meant for all, the difference is the effort one makes to achieve it."

The 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) was halted owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. By the time, KCB were placed in the fifth position with 42 points from the 23 matches played.

Reports indicate the 2020/21 season might kick-off in October and the defender hopes it goes according to plan.

"I am yearning to give my best to my team and win the Defender of the Season Award on back-to-back basis," Kibwage continued.

"All this will happen if the league returns, and we hope it happens as planned. We are going for it as a team, and I am also going for my targets, my individual objectives and nothing is going to stop me."

It is not ending at the KPL and Caf Champions League for the towering defender.

"Most people, most football fans watch Uefa Champions League, it is where the big boys dine together.

"That is my dream competition which at one time I want to play. It is achievable, and once again, it is all about hard work. It is my long term target and I am optimistic I will realize it."

In an earlier interview with Goal, KCB assistant coach Godfrey Oduor was not short of words for the defender.

"He is a talented player who is disciplined and works hard to have value for the team," the tactician revealed.



"We will continue nurturing him and make him even better. In Kibwage, Harambee Stars have their central defence problems solved for quite a long time."