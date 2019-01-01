'I want to make Ulinzi Stars great again' - Odhiambo

The custodian has been in a fine form for the Nakuru-based side and is aiming at doing even better this season

goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo has revealed his main aim is to help the four-time league champions become great again in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The custodian has been impressive for the Nakuru-based side this campaign, managing to keep seven clean sheets in the 11 games played.

Ahead of their game against league leaders this weekend, the 23-year-old insists his main focus is on the Soldiers to have a good run in the top tier.

"As a player, I want to do my best always. I want to grow but most of all, to make Ulinzi Stars great," Odhiambo is quoted by the club's website.

"I think this season we decided on one thing, as players – to play for one another, and we have done it so far.

"I feel that I have grown a lot, and I have to thank my teammates for bringing out the best in me and the others. As humans, we are prone to errors but we always deal with these by covering for one another and that is what I’d love to see all season."

However, the Harambee Stars goalkeeper insists their good form can be attributed to the contribution of all the players in the squad.

"Those clean sheets are not mine alone; they belong to the team and the spirit that when we keep a clean sheet, we will get at least a point, or maybe three," Odhiambo continued.

"When I go to every other match, the pressure is always there. It is normal because I want to keep them coming and I want to play the role in lifting the team.

"I have a good understanding with the outfield players, and especially the defenders. They always help me settle in the game."