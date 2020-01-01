I want to keep scoring to remain in Harambee Stars contention - Otieno

The Brewers forward was rewarded for a good display in November last year and wants to keep his scoring touch and help the team perform well

FC forward Timothy Otieno has stated he wants to keep on scoring to remain a consistent feature at Harambee Stars.

The lanky forward has been on top form for the Brewers this season, scoring a total of seven goals in the process. In November, the striker managed to find the back of the net five times and was in the Stars squad which finished third in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in .

"[November] got me called up to the national team and I want to keep scoring to maintain my stay with Harambee Stars and help achieve something special," Otieno told reporters on Thursday after receiving a November Player of the Month Award.

"I also aspire to lay my hands on the Golden Boot. It has been my dream and I’ve tried to win it in the past but it looks feasible this season with the entire team firing on all cylinders. They can help me win it."

The former striker admits his teammates made it possible for him to win the award.

"I am so happy to have won the award after an impressive run of goalscoring. I knew the award was not far off because of the kind of run the team has been in and credit to my teammates for helping me get this recognition," Otieno concluded.

Tusker will be at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday to play on Sunday from 2 pm.