I want to be the best midfielder with Mathare United in KPL - Kimani

The former Sofapaka winger hopes to have the best ever season after scoring six goals while missing a number of matches last season

midfielder Kevin Kimani has set a target to finish the season as the best midfielder in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Kimani will captain the Slum Boys in the absence of skipper Chrispin Oduor during their next match against at Kenyatta Stadium on Saturday.

He was ruled out of a number of matches last season but he has expressed his satisfaction that he is fit for the second match of the season.

“I had a good pre-season which helped me in my recovery. I want to score as many goals as possible this season and emerge as the best midfielder in the country,” Kimani told the club's website.

The former Tusker, and AFC midfielder added his target is to find the net regularly and better his record of six goals in the 2018/19 season.

“Set-pieces are my speciality and I always put a lot of work in training. I’ll be happy to score when the chance arises since the first goal will give us a huge advantage,” he added.

Mathare United managed to pick a point against in their opening match and the winger expects a tougher challenge from the Brewers who lost to with a 5-2 margin.

“I expect a very tough game since both teams have quality players and they will all be looking for a win,” Kimani continued.

“The mental aspect will play a big role and it is important we utilize our chances.”