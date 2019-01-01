I want Gor Mahia to get a big transfer fee for me - Afriyie

The Ghanaian striker has confirmed he is still part of the K'Ogalo squad and has opted to finish the season with the club despite financial problems

striker Francis Afriyie has stated he is keen on helping the team get a transfer fee when he eventually leaves.

The Ghanaian is yet to report back after leaving for his native country for the festive season and many believe he is pondering a K'Ogalo exit. However, the forward has explained his intentions and confirmed he will be back in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) soon.

"I must admit many offers have come my way, but right now my focus is on helping Gor Mahia," Afriyie told Goal on Tuesday.

"Spanish side Zaragoza, Saltillo and Matamoros from have shown interest in my services, but I am not leaving yet. I am taking my time and [will] let Gor Mahia get transfer money.

"I want to help Gor to get big transfer money from me, that is why I am rejecting all these offers."

The striker states it is up to the management to decide whether they will keep him beyond this season or not.

"My contract with Gor expires in July this year; if the team can suit my demands then we will be good to go. Currently, I am working on my flight and will join my colleagues this week. I am still focused on helping the team win their 19th league title," Afriyie concluded.

On Monday, Gor Mahia lost Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe to Yanga SC who snapped him up on a two-year deal.