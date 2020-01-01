I trust AFC Leopards players to beat Tusker – Kimani

The interim coach maintains they are ready to beat the Brewers in a league match set for Sunday

AFC interim coach Anthony Kimani has stated he trusts his players will get a win against in a Kenyan Premier League match set for Sunday.

Ingwe have enjoyed a good run in the league in recent weeks with the latest result seeing them gun down 1-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru last weekend.

Coach Kimani has now revealed his side will be eyeing to keep the good run going when they host an equally good Brewers’ side.

“I have to admit it is always not easy when playing against [Tusker] and I know the game on Sunday will also be difficult,” Kimani told Goal.

“The match comes at a time when both teams are enjoying good runs but I will take it as another match in the league, I know it will not be easy but we are ready.

“I have huge trust in my players, they have shown in recent weeks we can win matches, we did it against Ulinzi Stars and I know we can do it against Tusker.”

Despite losing key striker John Makwatta to Zesco United of Zambia, Kimani believes they still have good players to fill the void.

“[Makwatta] was a good striker no doubt about that but such things do happen when we have the transfer window, he has gone and we must now focus without him.” Kimani continued.

“We have good players who can play in his absence, Elvis [Rupia] arrived with a goal against Ulinzi Stars and I know he will score many goals before the season concludes.”

Tusker are third on the 17-team table with 38 points while Ingwe are lying seventh on 34 points.