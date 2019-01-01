'I stopped enjoying football at Chelsea' - Morata opens up on crisis of confidence at Stamford Bridge

A former Blues striker claims his team-mates lost faith in his ability in West London, as he struggled for form during a frustrating spell in England

centre forward Alvaro Morata has opened up on his ill-fated stint in the Premier League with , admitting he "stopped enjoying football" at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old completed a £60 million ($77m) move to Chelsea from in the summer of 2017, penning a five-year contract with the club.

Big things were expected of a two-time winner when he arrived in west London, but he ultimately failed to adjust to the rigorous demands of Premier League football.

Morata only managed to score 16 Premier League goals in 47 appearances, struggling to fill the void up front left by Diego Costa's departure to Atletico Madrid.

The international ended up joining Costa at Wanda Metropolitano on loan midway through the 2018-19 campaign, before making the move permanent this summer.

Morata has confessed that his confidence hit an all-time low while he was at Chelsea, insisting he felt the "opposite of happy" in .

"I had stopped enjoying it," Morata told COPE.

"Now I’m happy, there were times I didn’t even believe in myself. ‘In some games in England I felt like when my teammates saw me unmarked, I knew they thought I wouldn’t do anything good with the ball.

"I didn’t feel like doing anything, leaving home, talking to people, nothing.

"The only thing I had in mind was going to the World Cup, playing and being happy, and in the end, I was quite the opposite of happy."

The former Real Madrid star has rediscovered his best form since returning to , helping Atletico rise to third in the top flight.

Morata has hit seven goals in 13 appearances across all competitions and at the moment, he is keeping Costa out of Diego Simeone's starting XI.

The Spaniard went on to reveal why he felt he had no choice but to leave Chelsea once he received an offer from Atletico, with it his desire to escape the "pressure" of life at Stamford Bridge.

"If only I’d been able to mature before 20-22 years old, but I’d never faced such a limiting situation," he added.

Article continues below

"I told my wife that we were going to go as far away as possible in January because I couldn’t deal with this pressure.

"Atletico came up, I had six or seven big offers and Chelsea wanted me to stay, but I decided to do what I’d been looking to do for various summers."

Morata will be back in action for Atletico after the international break, with Simeone's side set to take in a trip to Granada on November 23.