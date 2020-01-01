I sought private means of treatment to avoid Gor Mahia vs FKF blame game - Otieno

The defender's August injury led to a disagreement between the federation and K'Ogalo as to who was to foot his bills

Defender Philemon Otieno has revealed he sought private means of medical attention to avoid being caught in the and Football Federation (FKF) tuscle.

Otieno says he had to look for captain Victor Wanyama to help him sort the matter with FKF, a process he admits was not fruitful in the end. Wanyama himself is on record saying he tried his best to convince the federation to foot Otieno's bill.

FKF and Gor Mahia did not agree on whose shoulder Otieno's medical bill fell on when he got injured last year.

More teams

The federation had stated the defender joined the national team injured but Otieno himself said the injury came during his African Nations Championship (Chan) tie against .

“Whatever Wanyama [Victor] said is absolutely true," Otieno told Standard Sports.

“I personally looked for him and talked about the matter. He promised to make a follow up with the federation, but at the end of the day this is my career and I couldn’t wait for long yet I was in pain. I didn’t want to be caught up in the blame game between FKF and Gor Mahia.

“What I wanted was to undergo the procedure and get back to the pitch.”

Otieno further says he is ready to don the national team colours despite the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) causing some friction between FKF and K'Ogalo.

“I’ve no problem playing for Harambee Stars again,” he added.

“I can’t turn down a national team call up because of what happened. If all goes well and I perform to my level best, I will always be ready to represent my country. I have no ill feelings towards the federation.”

After FKF and Gor Mahia failed to raise money for his medication, Otieno reveals he had to dig into his pockets and ensure he was treated just to save his career.

“The federation told me they didn’t have money and at that time Gor Mahia were also struggling after SportPesa withdrew their sponsorship. So, it was a difficult moment for me and I didn’t have anywhere to run to. I had to use my money because, from the looks of things, the situation could have worsened,” Otieno continued.

“I told myself if they decide to refund me the money I spend in future, then well and good, but I will not demand it from them. What I’m focusing on right now is to put my career back on track. I can’t wait to get back."

The full-back said some Harambee Stars teammates were helpful during his recovery period especially in raising over KSh1 million for treatment.

“I sought for assistance from the Kenya Football Welfare Association [Kefwa] and the likes of Michael Olunga, Ayub Timbe, Joseph Okumu, Aboud Omar, Francis Kahata, Johanna Omollo and Joash Onyango to undergo surgery at Ladnan Hospital,” added the winning star.

Article continues below

Otieno is yet to fully recover but had started individual training in February and absolves his club from the FKF injury blame game.

“Honestly, I was drained both mentally and financially by the injury. I thank God for everything and the most important thing is I’ve fully recovered,” the defender concluded.

“But I want to put the record straight today. I sustained the injury [knee] during the Chan game against Tanzania and not in or Gor Mahia as alleged. There is no way someone can pick you in the team when you are unfit or injured.”