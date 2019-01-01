I should have scored five or six goals against Sony Sugar - Wazito FC's Rupia

The forward netted his first hat-trick for the club as they romped to a second season win against the Sugar Millers

Wazito FC striker Elvis Rupia has said he should have scored five or six goals against on Saturday.

Rupia netted a hat-trick which secured a 4-3 win over the struggling Sugar Millers but he says had he been clinical enough, he should have scored more.

The former and Power Dynamos striker is now the joint top scorer in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) alongside AFC player John Makwatta.

“We missed many chances as a team and a couple as an individual. I should have had 5 or 6 because I had some good chances which I did not convert, sometimes such things happen in football and it doesn’t bother me much,” Rupia told the club's website.

“I am grateful for the three goals and I hope to build on that going forward.”

He further lauded the efforts of his teammates for their support.

“I am happy when I score goals because my duty as a striker is to help my team by scoring. It was a good day because I got my first hat-trick in Wazito colours and I want to thank my teammates for the role they played in the goals because on my own I would not have achieved that,” the forward concluded.

Wazito, 10th on the log, will face on Sunday as they seek a third season win. At Narok Stadium, Wazito will come up against their former head coach Melis Medo while players Mike Oduor and Pistone Mutamba will face their previous team.