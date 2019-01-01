Live Scores
Africa Cup of Nations

‘I see Harambee Stars in the next round!’ – Kenyans react to 2019 Afcon draw

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
The Kenyan national team will be returning to the continental stage after 15 years and have been drawn in Group C

Kenyans fans are optimistic that Harambee Stars will go past the Group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

This after the team was drawn in Group C on Friday night in Cairo, Egypt, alongside neighbours Tanzania, Algeria and highest-ranked side Senegal, world Nr. 23.

This will be Kenya's sixth appearance in the competition, having featured in 1972, 1988, 1990, 1992 and 2004 but they have never progressed past the knockout stage of the competition.

Editors' Picks

In the last edition they participated in 2004, Kenya lost the first two matches against Mali (3-1) and Senegal (3-0) before picking their first even win – 3-1 – against Burkina Faso in Tunisia.

Article continues below

Kenyans have reacted to the draw insisting that the team has the best chance to make it out of Group C. 

Come on Kenya ! Do something. pic.twitter.com/Coij9aSKLo

Close