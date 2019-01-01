‘I see Harambee Stars in the next round!’ – Kenyans react to 2019 Afcon draw

The Kenyan national team will be returning to the continental stage after 15 years and have been drawn in Group C

Kenyans fans are optimistic that Harambee Stars will go past the Group stage of the 2019 .

This after the team was drawn in Group C on Friday night in Cairo, , alongside neighbours , and highest-ranked side , world Nr. 23.

This will be 's sixth appearance in the competition, having featured in 1972, 1988, 1990, 1992 and 2004 but they have never progressed past the knockout stage of the competition.

In the last edition they participated in 2004, Kenya lost the first two matches against Mali (3-1) and Senegal (3-0) before picking their first even win – 3-1 – against Burkina Faso in .

Kenyans have reacted to the draw insisting that the team has the best chance to make it out of Group C.

Come on Kenya ! Do something. pic.twitter.com/Coij9aSKLo

— Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) April 12, 2019

Kenya will beat Algeria 2-1

Kenya will best Tanzania 4-0

Kenya will share points with Senegal in a 1-1 draw.

Kenya will humiliate in the quater finals wining 5-0

Semis : Kenya 3-1

Kenya will go ahead to beat in the Finals.

We are not worried😂#Afcon2019Draw pic.twitter.com/x43ulqhxGD — MaryAnne Wangui (@MaryAnnWanguiKE) April 12, 2019

Kenya is in group c in #TotalAFCON2019 and that will be an excellent challenge for us more so when when we play against Algeria and Senegal. I can't wait to get entertained. We shall persevere !!! pic.twitter.com/POg1ZzB0WD — Co -exist (@mortal254) April 13, 2019

Dear Group C

Senegal, Algeria & Tanzania ,BRING IT ON !!

Mountains are there to be Climbed & Kenya we are Ready with our lads. #Afcon2019Draw Cairo , Egypt pic.twitter.com/ZmOj0nI7Xq — George Waweru (@MkulimaMdogo) April 12, 2019

Kenya is in group C... I believe we shall beat Mane and Mahrez.... We are Kenya...#Afcon2019Draw pic.twitter.com/gLrjOQgXhM — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) April 12, 2019

This AFCON trophy is Kenya's. We had given these small teams of Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and Senegal time to shine. But now they must lie down as the giant, harambee stars, does his thing #afcon2019draw — Kelvin Chege (@kelvin_chege) April 13, 2019

In Group C,Senegal and Kenya will go through.

We'll beat Tanzania and Algeria,I don't know about Senegal.

All the best #HarambeeStars — omollo (@simplyOmollo) April 12, 2019

Relatively fair group for Kenya's Harambee Stars #Afcon2019Draw — Mr_Pundit (@WasikeMaxwell) April 12, 2019

We go to compete, the boys will make us proud. Believe! #harambeestars — Nick Nthenge (@NickNthenge) April 13, 2019

#AFCON2019Draw | Kenya have been drawn in Group C of AFCON 2019 with Sénégal, Algeria, and Tanzania. Kenya will be meeting Sénégal for the 4th time at AFCON and both Algeria and Tanzania for the 1st time. #HarambeeStars — (@TheOfficialKPL) April 12, 2019

Old school version of the 2019 AFCON Draw#HarambeeStars to meet The Terenga Lions for a third time#Afcon2019Draw pic.twitter.com/5mzkQxacrL — Daniel N Wahome (@MistaWahome) April 12, 2019

I don't Know about Algeria and Senegal but this shall be Tanzania's face once #HarambeeStars

is done with them.#Afcon2019Draw pic.twitter.com/A6H9QIoW3b — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) April 12, 2019